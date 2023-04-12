Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,616 in the last 365 days.

Terrorist Designation of Hurras al-Din Leader

The United States remains committed to disrupting al-Qa’ida affiliates who exploit under-governed spaces and conflict zones in Syria.  Groups like Hurras al-Din (HaD) are responsible for killings, kidnappings, and violence targeting of members of religious minority groups.

Today, the Department of State is designating Sami Mahmud Mohammed al Uraydi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for his leadership role in HaD.

The Department’s Rewards for Justice is also offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on the identification or location of al-Uraydi.

As a result of this action, all property and interests in property of al-Uraydi that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and all U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with him.  Any U.S. or foreign persons that engage in certain transactions with this individual may be exposed to sanctions risk, including under secondary sanctions authorities.

You just read:

Terrorist Designation of Hurras al-Din Leader

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more