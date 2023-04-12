Miami Realtor Ellen Mitchel Earns Real Estate, Short Sale Designation to Help Homeowners in Danger of Foreclosure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Realtor Ellen Mitchel of RE/MAX Allstars in the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas is pleased to announce she has earned the prestigious Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE) designation, having completed extensive training in foreclosure avoidance, with a particular emphasis on short sales. At a time when millions of homeowners are struggling with the possibility of foreclosure, the skills and education amassed by Miami Realtor Ellen Mitchel will help benefit Miami/Fort Lauderdale area residents and communities.
Short sales allow the distressed homeowner to repay the mortgage at the price that the home sells for, even if it is lower than what is owed on the property. This can save many people from foreclosure and even bankruptcy. More and more lenders are willing to consider short sales because they are much less costly than foreclosures.
“Throughout my extensive experience as a real estate agent, the CDPE designation has been invaluable as I often work with homeowners and lenders on complicated short sales,” said Miami Realtor, Ellen Mitchel. “It is so rewarding to be able to help families save their homes from foreclosure and is one of the reasons I wanted to take the course again. Not only that, but because the real estate industry has changed so much since I first took the designation 15 years ago, I felt it was important to get re-certified to stay on top of new information to support my clients.”
Tony Martinez, author of the CDPE course and CEO of Tony Martinez Events, LLC, in Davie Florida, said that agents such as Realtor Ellen Mitchel with the CDPE Designation have valuable perspective on the market, and training in short sales that can offer homeowners real alternatives to foreclosure, which can be devastating to credit ratings.
“These experts better understand market conditions than the average agent, and can help sellers through the complications of foreclosure avoidance,” he said.
For more information about Miami Realtor Ellen Mitchel, please visit https://www.remax.com/real-estate-agents/ellen-mitchel-hollywood-fl/100029386 or https://miami-probate.com/.
About Ellen Mitchel
Miami Realtor Ellen Mitchel has been a full-time professional licensed realtor since 1998. During this time, she has served residents in Sunny South Florida, including Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach, to sell their homes for maximum value, support clients through foreclosure prevention, those needing probate services, seniors wishing to relocate and out-of-state sellers – all while helping potential home owners to find the home of their dreams.
Ellen Mitchel
Ellen Mitchel
Realtor
+1 (954) 292-6412
EllenMitchelRealtor@gmail.com