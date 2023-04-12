Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,463 in the last 365 days.

Carper Statement on New EPA Standards to Protect Communities, Workers from Ethylene Oxide Pollution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, today issued the following statement on newly proposed standards by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to protect workers and communities from exposure to ethylene oxide (EtO).

“For years, I have called for greater oversight and transparency surrounding ethylene oxide emissions. While the previous administration downplayed the health risks from exposure to this chemical and failed to protect the public, I’m pleased to see the Biden administration take a different course. EPA’s science-based proposals prioritize the health and safety of workers at facilities that emit ethylene oxide and those living in nearby communities. These proposed rules would reduce emissions of ethylene oxide by 80 percent and help save lives, which we should all be able to support.”

###

You just read:

Carper Statement on New EPA Standards to Protect Communities, Workers from Ethylene Oxide Pollution

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more