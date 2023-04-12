The Least-Cost Analysis for Deeply Decarbonized Power Systems: Optimising Energy Storage for a Greener Future

There were 2,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,481 in the last 365 days.
CAES works by compressing air using excess energy and storing it in underground caverns or above-ground tanks. When electricity demand increases, the compressed air is released, driving a turbine and generating electricity. CAES has several advantages, including high efficiency, long-duration storage capabilities, and the ability to utilise existing infrastructure such as natural gas pipelines or abandoned mines.
The needed CAES capacity in the least-expensive case, with no extra wind and solar power generation, is 3.71 TWh. A stringent net-zero curtailment requirement would increase the amount of storage needed by 3.2% (3.83TWh), and the cost of power would rise by 9.8%. However, as more solar and wind energy is produced than is needed, the necessary CAES capacity lowers.