The MG4 Price in Australia Revealed

One of the highlights of the MG4 is its modern design, characterised by sleek lines, a sporty stance, and distinctive styling cues that make it stand out on the road. The hatchback boasts a spacious interior with ample legroom and headroom, providing a comfortable driving experience for both the driver and passengers. The MG4 also offers a 435km (Worldwide Harmonised Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure – WLTP) making it practical for everyday use and long-distance trips.

The MG4 comes with a host of standard features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 360 camera for added convenience and safety. The electric hatchback also offers advanced safety features. With its 10 active driver safety features, the MG pilot constantly senses your surroundings, looking for unseen hazards. Providing peace of mind to drivers and passengers alike.

With the opening of orders for the MG4 scheduled on April 11, Australian customers can now reserve their preferred variant of the MG4 and be among the first to own this exciting new addition to the MG lineup. The competitive pricing and attractive features of the MG5 are expected to generate significant interest and demand, and MG is poised to make a strong impression in the electric hatchback segment in Australia.

Source&Images: MG Motors, Gizmodo, and Drive