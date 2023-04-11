Nu Look Home Design Celebrates 20th Anniversary with New Ownership

Nationally-Ranked, Award-Winning Home Improvement Company Embraces Change

COLUMBIA, Md., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Fingles, the owner of Nu Look Home Design and CEO and co-founder of Leap, announced the sale of his company, Nu Look Home Design Corp, to new owners Nu Look Home Design Investments. The purchase was backed by Freedom Bank. Rich Nelson will come aboard as Nu Look's new CEO.

Last month, the company celebrated its 20th anniversary with a town hall meeting to discuss the year's goals, strategy, growth, and marketing plans with all team members. "We're primed for growth. It's been a wild ride, but I'm honored and humbled to have been part of this amazing organization and to build this brand over the years with my previous partner, Tom Bury. I could not have done it without the employees," states Fingles.

Rich Nelson, the new CEO, has been the president and co-owner of Bohan Contracting, a high-end Annapolis contractor, since May 2017. Previously he was the CEO of PCM Services, a commercial contractor, for 22 years. Rich serves on the University of Baltimore's Merrick Business School board and the Bowen Foundation. Nelson is a habitual entrepreneur committed to exceeding customer expectations and growing businesses through communication, technology, and innovation. "I am excited to take the helm of Nu Look Home Design and expand the successful journey Patrick and Tom have spent the last twenty years cultivating. The commitment to customer satisfaction, improvement, and growth which has led to many awards, will continue to be our passion," states Nelson.

Patrick Fingles will stay involved with Nu Look as an operating partner. He has a vested interest in the company's continued success. Nu Look Home Design will stand independently as a separate entity.

Patrick Fingles and co-founder Tom Bury started Nu Look Home Design 20 years ago after a successful career in door-to-door canvassing for another home improvement company. The customer became the focal point of their journey, as they challenged themselves to bring white-glove service to the industry. Through hard work and discipline, Nu Look grew into a nationally-ranked, award-winning home improvement organization in less than a decade.

Present day, Nu Look has served more than 40,000 customers across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Virginia, D.C., Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. While sales and innovation led the company, the tagline "Roofing Made Easy" set Nu Look apart. They simplified the home improvement process with custom-tailored kits for roofing and fine-tuned a 13-step production process to ensure consistent results every time.

Twenty years later and the company is unstoppable. Nu Look continues to win awards and top charts as one of the leading roofing companies in the nation. For more information on Nu Look Home Design, visit www.NuLookHomeDesign.com.

