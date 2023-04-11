U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to the Gulf

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is traveling to the Gulf on April 11 to support ongoing efforts to secure a new agreement on a comprehensive peace process.

After over a year of intensive U.S. and UN diplomatic efforts and support from regional partners like Saudi Arabia and Oman, Yemen is witnessing an unprecedented opportunity for peace. The UN-mediated truce, which began in April 2022, laid the foundation for renewed peace efforts while delivering tangible benefits to the Yemeni people. Moving forward, only the Yemeni parties can bring lasting peace and shape a brighter future for their country, which is why a Yemeni-Yemeni political process is urgently needed.

During his visit, Special Envoy Lenderking will meet with Yemeni, Saudi, and international partners to discuss the necessary steps to secure a durable ceasefire and inclusive, UN-mediated political process, while ensuring continued efforts to ease the economic crisis and suffering of Yemenis.