Nauticus Robotics To Hold 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

HOUSTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. ("Nauticus" or the "Company") KITT, a developer of ocean robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services, today announced it will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual format to provide a consistent experience to all of the Company's stockholders regardless of location at www.proxydocs.com/KITT.



At the Annual Meeting, stockholders will be asked to consider and vote upon the following matters:

The election of Class I director nominees of Nauticus, named in the proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, each to serve for a term of 3 years until the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders; The ratification of the appointment of Whitley Penn LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2023; and Such other business as may properly come before the meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.



Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023 (the "Record Date") are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and at any postponements or adjournments of the meeting. All stockholders as of the Record Date, or their duly appointed proxies, may attend the Annual Meeting by registering to attend online at www.proxydocs.com/KITT no later than May 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, and you must enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card or voting instruction form.

Nauticus encourages all stockholders to vote. Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting online, we encourage you to read the accompanying Proxy Statement and vote as quickly as possible, to ensure your vote is recorded.

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean industries. Nauticus' robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act") and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the expected timing of product commercialization or new product releases; customer interest in Nauticus' products; estimated 2023 operating results and use of cash; and Nauticus' use of and needs for capital. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends" or "continue" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Nauticus' management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Nauticus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Nauticus has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and that could cause the forward-looking statements no to occur, in particular the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents filed from time to time with the SEC, including Nauticus' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The documents filed by Nauticus with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

