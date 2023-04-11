The Premier Urgent and Primary Care Professionals at Clear Wellness Group Change the Clinic's Name to Clear Immediate Care

Clear Immediate Care is truly a multi-disciplinary practice in the Chicago, IL, area, with specialties ranging from urgent care, primary care, mental health.

CHICAGO (PRWEB) April 11, 2023

Achieving overall wellness and whole health for patients are top priorities at Clear Immediate Care, formerly known as Clear Wellness Group. These experienced doctors believe that optimum wellness requires treating the root cause of issues, not just the symptoms. Clear Immediate Care provides convenient access to outstanding healthcare professionals. The medical team at this state-of-the-art practice put patients' needs first and offers urgent and immediate care, telemedicine options, primary care and fast COVID-19 and RSV testing in the Chicago area.

The urgent care they provide includes conditions that require immediate attention but are not life-threatening as fever, flu, severe sore throat or cough, urinary tract infections, minor cuts or bleeding. In addition, Clear Immediate Care also provides patients with a primary care physician who offers personalized healthcare for the mind, body and overall wellness, offering an innovative approach to primary care services for patients in Chicago.

"Our entire medical team and staff strive to give patients personalized urgent and quality primary care in a friendly, welcoming environment," says Dr. Rinku Shah.

More about Clear Immediate Care:

Clear Immediate Care is located at 1605 S Michigan Ave in Chicago, IL. Clear Immediate Care was founded by husband and wife team, Dr. Manan Trivedi and Dr. Rinku Shah. Both are dedicated to providing excellent medical care for patients, using a multidisciplinary approach. Dr. Shah is the founding family medicine physician and ADHD specialist, and Dr. Trivedi specializes in primary care and sick visits. Their clinic offers a wide spectrum of urgent care, preventive care, sports medicine and women's healthcare to help patients live healthier and better-quality lives. For more information about the services offered at Clear Immediate Care, visit http://www.clearimmediatecare.com or call (312) 535-5770.

