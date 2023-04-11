Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Making Stops in Monroe County

PEARL, Miss. – Two mobile Disaster Recovery Centers operated by FEMA and the state of Mississippi will be making stops in Monroe County throughout the month of April.

The dates and locations are:

Wren Fire Department, 32659 Hwy 45N, Aberdeen, MS 39730

April 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 11 and 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 17-19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rose of Sharon, 520 111th St. Amory, MS 38821

April 13 from Noon to 7 p.m.

April 14 and 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 20 from Noon to 7 p.m.

April 21 and 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

April 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Mississippi state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, including disaster loans, update their FEMA applications and learn about additional recovery resources.

There are several Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the storm-damaged region. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator. No appointment is necessary to get assistance.

It is not necessary to visit a center to apply. Create an application online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app for smartphones or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 anytime between 6 a.m. and midnight Central Time seven days a week. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on recovery from Mississippi tornadoes, visit March 24 2023 Severe Weather Disaster Information - MEMA (msema.org) and 4697 | FEMA.gov. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.