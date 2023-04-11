Residential Tenancy Act proclaimed

There were 2,381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,514 in the last 365 days.
CANADA, April 11 - The Residential Tenancy Act that was passed in the Fall 2022 sitting of the Legislative Assembly received proclamation and is now enacted.
Key changes that will come into effect include:
Applications for greater than allowable increases submitted prior to April 8, 2023 will be assessed by the Director of Residential Tenancy based on the Rental of Residential Property Act. Any application for a greater than allowable increase made after April 8, 2023 will be assessed by the Director of Residential Tenancy based on the current Residential Tenancy Act. In February 2023, regulations to the Rental of Residential Property Act were streamlined to assist in transitioning to the Residential Tenancy Act. The changes to the regulations included removal of principal payments as an allowable operating expense in the calculation of a return on investment.
