Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,452 in the last 365 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. ("WhiteHorse Finance" or the "Company") WHF today announced that it will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call that day at 4:00 p.m. ET.

To access the teleconference, please dial 800-274-8461 (domestic and international) approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID #WHFQ123. Investors may also access the call on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com.

If you are unable to access the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's completion through May 16, 2023. The teleconference replay can be accessed by dialing 800-938-1602 (domestic and international). A webcast replay will also be available on the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.whitehorsefinance.com

About WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance is a business development company that originates and invests in loans to privately held, lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. The Company's investment activities are managed by H.I.G. WhiteHorse Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, LLC, ("H.I.G. Capital"). H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative asset manager with $55 billion of capital under management* across a number of funds focused on the small and mid-cap markets. For more information about H.I.G. Capital, please visit http://www.higcapital.com.  For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.whitehorsefinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stuart Aronson
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
212-506-0500
saronson@higwhitehorse.com

Joyson Thomas
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.
305-379-2322
jthomas@higwhitehorse.com

Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
212-257-5932
whitehorse@roseandco.com

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whitehorse-finance-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301794912.html

SOURCE WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.

You just read:

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more