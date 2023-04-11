Azure Printed Homes to Deliver 26 Affordable Homes to Twentynine Palms, CA

The Veterans Village Development will Provide Innovative Affordable Housing

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Azure Printed Homes has been selected to build 26 affordable 3D printed homes in Twentynine Palms, California. The community, called Veterans Village, will provide housing for veterans in need in the local community and will consist of 2-bedroom homes that are 900 square feet.

Azure Printed Homes is a company that uses 3D printing technology to construct modular homes quickly and efficiently. Azure developed its innovative technology with a goal of finding a better way to build that would be vastly better for the environment. Azure's creative solution minimizes waste by using plastic already intended for landfills or that usually ends up in our oceans or incinerated. By using recycled materials instead of new resources, Azure aims to close the sustainability loop in the 3D home building industry by getting closer to a circular economy's goal of making optimum use of previously used materials.

The use of 3D printing technology will significantly reduce construction time and costs, making it possible to provide affordable housing for veterans in need. The homes will feature modern design and innovative construction techniques, with energy-efficient features to reduce utility costs for residents.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this important project, said Ross Maguire, CEO of Azure Printed Homes. "At Azure, we are committed to using technology to create sustainable, modern and affordable housing solutions for communities across the country. Veterans Village is an excellent example of how 3D printing can be used to address the critical need for housing in communities across America."

The project is expected to begin later this year. The Veterans Village community will be another example of a growing trend of building quickly and sustainably with 3D printed homes.

"We are excited to partner with Azure Printed Homes to bring this project to life," said George Mulopulos of Laconic WPC LLC. "The Veterans Village community will provide much-needed affordable housing for our community and for our veterans, and we look forward to welcoming this much needed innovation to our city."

