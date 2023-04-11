WSP Announces Details for the Release of Its Q1 2023 Results and for Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2023 first quarter results on May 10, 2023, after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on May 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results. WSP will also hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 11, 2023, at 11:00 am (Eastern Time).



FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

To participate in the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link.

A presentation of the 2023 first quarter will be accessible on May 10, 2023, after market close. A replay of the webcast will also be available within 24 hours following the call on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com, in the Investors section.

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Corporation will be holding its annual and special meeting of shareholders as a hybrid meeting, which will be conducted on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The IN-PERSON meeting will be held at Lumi Experience - 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd. W., Suite 3610, Montréal, QC, H3B 4W8

The VIRTUAL meeting will be held via live webcast online at http://web.lumiagm.com/412171878 and password: WSP2023 (case sensitive)

The Corporation's management information circular and notice of annual and special meeting of shareholders dated March 30, 2023 as well as its 2022 annual report are available on WSP’s website at www.wsp.com in the Investors section, under Reports & Filings, and have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

