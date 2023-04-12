MASTERCARD’S NGOZI MEGWA AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

I was immediately impressed by Ngozi's thoughtfulness, intelligence, and drive to learn and apply global best practices. She will be a continuing force for advancement across her important roles.”
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Ngozi Megwa, Senior Vice President, Digital Partners & Enablers, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) at Mastercard.
In her current role with Mastercard, Ngozi leads the digital partnership and payments business across the EEMEA region. Before this, she served as the Head of Market Development – Sub-Saharan Africa and the Head of Global Client Relationships. She also has early career experience with American Express and Barclaycard Commercial in London. Ngozi is a graduate of the Harvard Women on Boards program, holds a Global Executive MBA from the IESE Business School, an MSc in Business Systems Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire, and a B.Sc. in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
"Ngozi came to our programs through our Affiliate Partnership with WomenExecs on Boards," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I was immediately impressed by her thoughtfulness, intelligence, and drive to learn and apply global best practices. She will be a continuing force for advancement on boards and in her executive roles."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"This program is brilliant. I feel much more equipped to be an Independent Board Director because of it,” said Ngozi.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
