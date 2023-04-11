U.S. – Taiwan Working Group Meeting on International Organizations

On April 10, 2023, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) convened representatives of the U.S. Department of State and the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies for consultations in Washington on expanding Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations system and in other international forums. This discussion focused on near-term opportunities to support Taiwan’s expanded participation in the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) in May and at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as well as supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in non-UN international, regional and multilateral organizations.

Participants exchanged views on addressing global challenges, including global public health, aviation safety, climate change and the environment, and opportunities to jointly enhance technical standards and economic cooperation. U.S. participants highlighted the world-class expertise Taiwan brings in many areas of global concern, including health, food security, aviation green fuels and bolstering women’s economic and political empowerment, and reiterated the U.S. commitment to Taiwan’s meaningful participation at the World Health Organization and ICAO. All participants recognized the importance of working closely with likeminded partners who share our concerns regarding attempts to exclude Taiwan from the international community.