Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,447 in the last 365 days.

April 18, 2023 Public Hearing Webinar on Temporary Chronic Wasting Disease Management Rules

April 18, 2023 Public Hearing Webinar on Temporary Chronic Wasting Disease Management Rules

2:30 p.m.

 

Register here or join by phone: Toll free (833-568-8864) using Webinar ID: 160 995 2306

Read rules text, submit a comment and find more information

You just read:

April 18, 2023 Public Hearing Webinar on Temporary Chronic Wasting Disease Management Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more