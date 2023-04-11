Submit Release
Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on April 28, 2023

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, April 28, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, April 28, 2023, during which Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kevin O’Connor, will discuss the Company’s first quarter financial performance. There will be a question-and-answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/220992518.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:

United States: 1-833-470-1428
International: +1-929-526-1599
Access code: 136939

Telephone Replay:

A recording will be available until Friday, May 12, 2023.

United States: 1-866-813-9403
International: +44-204-525-0658
Access code: 385978

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.1 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.


Primary Logo

