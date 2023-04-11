Contraceptives Market to Surpass USD 2.7 Bn, Globally, Growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021-2028: TMR Study

There were 2,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,404 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Recent Research Study by Transparency Market Research, the global contraceptives market is slated to register an impressive 15.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. By the end of the said forecast period, a valuation of USD 2.7 Bn has been projected for this market. With increasing awareness about reproductive health, countries are striving to introduce various birth control initiatives, thus encouraging sales.
Globally, population growth is rising rapidly. According to the latest projections put forward by the United Nations, the world’s population is likely to grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030. It will eventually reach 9.7 billion in 2050, and ultimately reach its peak of 10.4 billion in the 2080s. This is evidently expected to put immense pressure on existing resources. Hence, initiatives to reduce this growth are being undertaken, for which the use of contraception is rising.
Moreover, the World Health Organization reports that over 1 million sexually transmitted infections are acquired every day worldwide. Each year, there are an estimated 374 million new infections, with 1 of 4 STIs, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis. Hence, the use of contraceptive methods such as condoms, birth control pills, antibiotics, and antivirals is increasing.
While significant progress is being made, there are still pockets of the world wherein awareness about reproductive health is limited. This may be attributed to elevated levels of poverty or cultural barriers. This is likely to stymie the expansion of the contraceptives market. However, with passing time, efforts are underway to eliminate this barrier, with sustained efforts at promoting awareness.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
Global Contraceptives Market: Key Drivers
Contraceptives Market: Regional Landscape
Contraceptives Market: Prominent Market Players
The global contraceptives market is characterized by the presence of a significant amount of players. This renders the market significantly competitive. Key contraceptive products manufacturers profiled by TMR include:
Prominent expansion strategies followed by the aforementioned players include new product launches, partnering with organizations to spread awareness about good contraception practices, seeking regulatory approvals, and extensive R&D.
Contraceptives Market: Key Segments
Product
Distribution Channel
Region
