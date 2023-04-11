Summer positions now open for the Washington Conservation Corps

OLYMPIA –

Spend your summer exploring Washington, and jumpstart your environmental career!

The Washington Conservation Corps (WCC) is recruiting more than 50 summer field crew positions throughout the state. WCC leads a variety of recreation- and restoration-based crews that support critical environmental projects, including invasive species removal, native plant installation, wetland restoration, wildland fire mitigation, and trail and campground improvements.

WCC provides hands-on training and mentorship in the field, as well as opportunities to grow your conservation knowledge, hone your teamwork skills, and network with professionals in the environmental field.

The WCC began in 1983 with the goal of conserving and enhancing the natural resources of Washington while providing meaningful experience for young adults and military veterans. In a typical year, WCC members plant over 600,000 native trees and shrubs, create or improve 1,000 acres of habitat, and build or maintain over 200 miles of trails.

Members earn a bi-weekly living allowance of $1,253 ($2,506 per month, before taxes) along with a $1,718.25 AmeriCorps Education Award after successfully completing the summer 2023 term, which runs June 12 – Sept. 7.

Schedule:

40 hours per week

7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday through Thursday (or Thursday through Thursday with six days off prior for spike crews)

To apply:

Interviews are scheduled on a rolling basis, so we recommend submitting applications early!

For more information on recruitment, contact WCCActivities@ecy.wa.gov.