“Future of News” Platform Developed by Journalists Announces Support for Local Journalists

Journalists at local news outlets show up everyday because of a passion for delivering information to their communities; and it is with that same passion that Rolli is proud to commit to support them.” — Nick Toso, Founder

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minority-owned and operated platform, Rolli (rolliapp.com), is a finalist in the ‘Future of News’ Division for the Next Challenge for Journalism and Media national startup competition organized by the Glen Nelson Center at American Public Media Group.

Local newsrooms are laying off workers and shutting down, but Rolli’s Newsroom as a Service™ platform is doubling down on local and nonprofit newsrooms with their Local News Initiative (LNI) giving journalists around the country free access to the platform’s innovative tools, including:

AI NewsDesk: Helps journalists find next stories 10X faster by aggregating fact-based news stories for easy discovery; uses AI to recommend experts based on credentials.

Searchable Database: Search thousands of vetted experts by location, language, and expertise with no booking fees.

Events Planning Calendar: Stay ahead of the news cycle with a preloaded news planning calendar featuring local, national, and virtual news events.

Measure Impact: Receive engagement analytics on your news portfolio and learn more about your audience with every story

Ability to be a Media Coach: Help world-class experts become world-class interviews by sharing interview tips and more.

These tools are already saving journalists up to 20 hours a week at 300+ outlets across the country, with plans to expand into new news markets this Spring.

Founder Quote:

“Local news is indispensable to our communities. They provide the information and reporting citizens rely on, on a daily basis,” says Rolli’s founder, Nick Toso. “Nevertheless, we are seeing local news stations losing resources and shutting down across the country. Journalists at local news outlets show up everyday because of a passion for delivering information to their communities; and it is with that same passion that Rolli is proud to commit to supporting local and non-profit journalism with reliable tools they can trust, for free.”

To find out more about Rolli’s Local News Initiative, visit rolliapp.com.

More about Rolli:

​​Rolli's searchable platform empowers all journalists with the resources and research of a state-of-the-art newsroom, while contributing to fact-based journalism through the first and only Newsroom as a Service™ platform. The platform includes the industry’s first shared news calendar and an artificial intelligence-fueled NewsDesk which identifies trending news stories and recommends relevant experts based on their credentials.

Today, journalists and documentary producers from over 300 English and Spanish outlets across the country use Rolli to discover diverse experts and news events from over 5,000 sources. Rolli is novel as there is no pitching, no selling of data, or booking fees.

About the Next Challenge for Media & Journalism:

The Next Challenge for Media & Journalism is a national startup competition seeking groundbreaking startups that will reinvent media in the coming decade. It is supported by the Glen Nelson Center at American Public Media Group in partnership with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Thomson Reuters, Google News Initiative, and YouTube.