RAS-acting Agents Market Size to Reach USD 13.4 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 4.2% | TMR Study

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RAS-acting agents market was valued at USD 9.7 Bn in 2022 and the industry is expected to reach USD 13.4 Bn by 2031. The global market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2023 and 2031.
As chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes become more prevalent, and as advanced and effective therapeutics become more accessible, the demand for RAS-acting agents is expected to grow. Furthermore, the availability of government funding for research and development and the increasing focus on the development of RAS-acting agents should provide further support for market growth.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 9.7 Bn in 2022
|Estimated Value
|USD 13.4 Bn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Forecast Period
|2023–2031
|No. of Pages
|209 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Drug Class, Indication and Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and Johnson & Johnson
According to the European Medicines Agency's Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), restrictions have been endorsed regarding the combination of various classes of medicines that affect the renin-angiotensin system (RAS), which regulates blood pressure and fluid balance with hormones. Several extensive studies conducted on patients with pre-existing heart and circulatory disorders or type 2 diabetes were analyzed by the Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) in April 2014. CHMP recommended reaffirming the PRAC recommendations.
A previous European Medicines Agency review examining medicines containing aliskiren was supported by this review of overall evidence pertaining to all RAS-acting agents. In September 2014, the European Commission issued a final decision on the CHMP opinion, which was valid throughout the EU. An analysis of 2,902,195 active patients was performed using the IMS Health Germany database version in March 2013. 5,296,679 patients (18.3%) received a RAS-acting drug, while 8,723 (0.3%) were prescribed two drugs acting on the RAS simultaneously.
Key Findings of Market Report
Global RAS-acting Agents: Growth Drivers
Global RAS-acting Agents Market: Regional Landscape
Global RAS-acting Agents Market: Key Players
Market players are consolidating their positions by acquiring, merging, and forming alliances. The market has experienced several developments in recent months as it enters a competitive stage.
Global RAS-acting Agents Market: Segmentation
Drug Class
Indication
Distribution Channel
Regions
