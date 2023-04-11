Hand-held X-rays Market is expected to generate a revenue of US$ 2,267.1 Million at a 10.9% CAGR through forecast period ending 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Flexibility of Hand-held X-ray over Conventional Well-mounted Equipment is Anticipated to Boost the Market. North America is expected to dominate the hand-held X-rays market with a share of 34.3% in 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent market research by FMI, the global hand-held X-rays market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. The market is estimated to increase from US$ 805.69 million in 2023 to US$ 2,267.17 million in 2033.



Crucial Growth Factors:

The hand-held X-ray market is expected to experience growth due to several factors:

• Demographic shifts and global aging trends have led to an increase in the elderly population worldwide

• Orthopedic conditions, cancers, accidents, and other ailments are becoming more prevalent, contributing to the rising demand for medical devices

• Compared to traditional devices, modern medical devices offer greater convenience and comfort to patients, enhancing their overall experience and promoting better compliance with treatment regimes.

For Details on Vendors and Their Offerings – Request A Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16909

The hand-held X-rays market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the devices' ability to provide high patient output rates and fast imaging. Moreover, the device produces good-quality images and low radiation risks. Also, the market is expected to expand rapidly due to advancements in the field of osteopathy and an increase in sports-related injuries.

Additionally, the government's increased focus on providing high-quality diagnostic imaging at a lower cost is driving the demand for hand-held X-ray units. Investments in research and development play a crucial role in the growth of the hand-held X-rays market. As leading market players focus on upgrading their devices and developing new detection techniques. These advancements not only increase the revenues of key players but also drive the overall growth rate of the hand-held X-rays market.

Restraining Factor:

Hand-held X-ray equipment can capture private patient information, making them vulnerable to hacker attacks and data breaches. This crucial aspect can limit the market to some extent.

Key Takeaways:

In 2023, North America is anticipated to hold a notable market share of 34.3% in the hand-held X-rays market. This dominance can be attributed to the region's significant presence of service providers. Besides, several surgical procedures are being carried out by key companies in the region.

The ADB forecasts that by 2050, one in four individuals in Asia Pacific is expected to be over 60 years old. Besides, the population of older people in the region is projected to reach close to 1.3 billion.

The hospital segment is projected to hold a substantial market share of 47.2% in 2023. It is primarily attributed to the growth of the hospital industry, a rise in orthopedic surgeries, and an expanding patient population.

The orthopedic segment is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 12.5%, fueled by many orthopedic surgeries.

The hand-held X-rays market is poised to witness remarkable growth, with the dental segment projected to dominate and likely to capture a market share of 93.5% in 2023. The growth of this segment is driven by an increase in individuals with dental issues.



Ask More About This Market's Geographical Distribution Along With a Detailed Analysis of the Top Regions@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16909

Competitive Background:

The key players operating in the hand-held X-rays market are investing in mergers and acquisitions to gain a significant market share. The manufacturers are also investing in research and development, and are introducing innovative methods to boost production capacity. Product development and market expansion are significant aspects of the hand-held X-rays market. As a result, market participants are likely to have a better overall revenue share in the global market.

Some Key Players in the Global Market Include:

Dental Imaging Technologies Corporation

REMEDI Co., Ltd

Genoray

OXOS Medical

MaxRayCocoon.com

Digital Doc LLC.

EVIDENT

Carestream Dental LLC

Key Segments

Hand-held X-rays as an Application:

Dental

Orthopedic

Others



Hand-held X-rays for End User:

Hand-held X-rays for Hospitals

Hand-held X-rays for Outpatient Facilities

Hand-held X-rays for Research & Manufacturing



Browse Detail Summary Of Research Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hand-held-x-rays-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Hand-held X-rays Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

Buy Now to Gain Access to Detailed Information About Each Segment and Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16909

Have a Look at Related Reports of the Healthcare domain

3D Printed Surgical Models Market Overview: The 3D printed surgical models market is anticipated to have a stable CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Intubation Tube Market Outlook: Newly-released Intubation Tube Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of the Intubation Tube Market in 2021 were held at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021. The estimated market growth between 2022 and 2032, at 6.8%, is expected to be higher than historical growth.

Dental Chairs Market Demand: The global market for Dental Chairs, which was anticipated to be worth US$ 516.5 Million in 2022, is expected to rise to US$ 851 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.1% throughout the analyzed period.

Cell Regeneration Medicine Market Growth: The market is expected to rise significantly at a CAGR of 14.4% and the global valuation is expected to be US$ 130.8 Billion by the end of 2032.

Electronic Tongue Market Forecast: The electronic tongue market is likely to garner a revenue of about US$ 674.43 million by 2032, up from US$ 434.28 million in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, US, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com