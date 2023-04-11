London House Orlando Appoints Avegail De La Cruz as New Membership Experience Manager

London House Orlando

Orlando’s premier social club, London House, announces the promotion of a new membership experience manager.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- London House is excited to announce the appointment of Avegail De La Cruz as the new Membership Experience Manager. Avegail has been a valuable member of the London House staff, and the team is thrilled to see her take on this new role.

As Membership Experience Manager, Avegail will be responsible for delivering exceptional experiences for London House members, ensuring that every member's needs are met with the highest level of service. Her knowledge and experience with the London House brand will be instrumental in ensuring that all members receive the exclusive and personalized attention they deserve.

"Avegail's appointment as our Membership Experience Manager is a testament to her exceptional work ethic and dedication to delivering the best possible experiences to our members," said a representative from London House. "We are confident that her experience and passion will continue to elevate our standards of service and provide our members with an unparalleled level of attention."

Avegail brings years of experience in hospitality and customer service to her new role, making her the perfect candidate to ensure that London House members receive nothing but the best. With her outstanding leadership skills, London House praises Avegail as the perfect fit to enhance the club’s brand and to ensure that members continue to feel valued and appreciated.

London House is excited about this new appointment and is looking forward to the exceptional experiences Avegail will deliver to members.

For more information about London House Orlando, visit https://londonhouse.life/ or call (407) 792-0157.

More About London House Orlando

As a private club, London House offers an array of membership tiers to its discerning

clientele, including the House Membership, Elite Membership, Out of Town Membership, and

Corporate Memberships. These memberships are designed to cater to members’ specific needs

and preferences and provide exclusive access to the club’s amenities.

To learn more about membership, inquiries can be sent to membership@londonhouse.life.