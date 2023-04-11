HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/HRMY

Contact An Attorney Now: HRMY@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Harmony Biosciences’ repeated assurances about the safety and efficacy of its FDA-approved narcolepsy product, WAKIX (pitolisant).

The company’s assurances came into serious question on Mar. 28, 2023, when Scorpion Capital published a scathing investigative report concluding “Harmony Biosciences is a house of cards, built on an extensive scientific, clinical, and commercial fraud designed to exploit every weak link in the US healthcare system” and “fake metrics cover up a looming collapse.”

Scorpion alleges that a number of other major pharma companies synthesized pitolisant and concluded that it suffered from cardiotoxicity and other fatal flaws. Scorpion also concluded that the company’s “[c]ardiac safety data submitted to the FDA was a sham” and revealed that two consultants characterized Harmony Biosciences’ FDA submissions as “intentionally misleading” and “sneaky” and strongly disputed the FDA’s assessment, as the drug has no cardiac safety margin.

In response, the price of Harmony Biosciences shares crashed sharply lower on Mar. 28, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Harmony Biosciences lied about WAKIX’s efficacy or safety data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Harmony Biosciences and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Harmony Biosciences should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email HRMY@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.