Global Hyaluronidase Market Size Expected to Acquire USD 1.32 Billion by 2030, Grow at 9.01% CAGR

[198 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Hyaluronidase Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 863.12 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 1.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 9.01% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Baxter International Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Shire Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Quidel Corporation, CSL Limited, Pharming Group NV, IBSA Institut Biochimique SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nordic Group BV, Bausch Health Companies Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi SA., and others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hyaluronidase Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 863.12 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1.32 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.01% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Hyaluronidase? How big is the Hyaluronidase Industry?

Report Overview:

The global hyaluronidase market size was valued at USD 863.12 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,326.9 Million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.01% during the forecast period.

Hyaluronidase is an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid, a natural substance found in the body's connective tissues. It is a versatile enzyme that is used in various medical and cosmetic applications. The enzyme is primarily used as an adjuvant in anesthesia and to improve the absorption and dispersion of drugs. It is also used in the treatment of medical conditions such as cancer, ophthalmology, and in surgical procedures. In the cosmetic industry, hyaluronidase is used to reduce swelling and bruising associated with injectable fillers and to reverse the effects of overfilling.

Hyaluronidase is generally well-tolerated, but some patients may experience adverse effects such as allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. As a result, it should be used with caution, and patients should be monitored closely for any adverse reactions. The regulatory landscape for hyaluronidase varies across countries, and some countries have strict regulations regarding its use. Thus, hyaluronidase has proven to be a useful enzyme in various applications, and ongoing research is likely to uncover even more uses for this versatile enzyme.

Global Hyaluronidase Market: Growth Factors

The global hyaluronidase market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing awareness of hyaluronidase applications in the pharmaceutical & cosmetic industries. Technological advancements in drug delivery systems and the availability of funding for research & development activities are creating new opportunities for the market. However, the market also faces challenges such as the high cost of treatment, adverse side effects, and strict regulations regarding the use of hyaluronidase. The limited availability of skilled professionals trained in administering hyaluronidase and the risk of infections associated with its use may also pose challenges. Despite these restraints, the increasing adoption of hyaluronidase in developing countries and the development of biosimilars are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market in the future.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 863.12 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1.32 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.01% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Baxter International Inc., Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Shire Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Quidel Corporation, CSL Limited, Pharming Group NV, IBSA Institut Biochimique SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, Johnson & Johnson, Nordic Group BV, Bausch Health Companies Inc., AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Sanofi SA. Key Segment By Type, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Hyaluronidase Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global hyaluronidase market is segmented into type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into animal-derived hyaluronidase and synthetic hyaluronidase. The animal-derived hyaluronidase segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to cite a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The animal-derived hyaluronidase segment of the market is expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing demand for hyaluronidase in animal husbandry and veterinary medicine. Animal-derived hyaluronidase is commonly used to improve the effectiveness of vaccines, particularly in poultry and swine industries, and as a wound-healing agent in veterinary medicine. In addition, animal-derived hyaluronidase is used in various research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The animal-derived hyaluronidase segment is also expected to benefit from the growing trend toward the use of natural and organic products in the cosmetic industry. Animal-derived hyaluronidase is used as an ingredient in skincare products, particularly in anti-aging products, due to its ability to stimulate collagen production and improve skin hydration.

Based on application, the hyaluronidase industry is segmented into chemotherapy, dermatology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, and others. The dermatology segment held a dominating market share in 2022 and is further projected to cite a notable CAGR during the forecast period. The dermatology segment of the hyaluronidase market is expected to experience significant growth due to the rising demand for injectable dermal fillers and the increasing popularity of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures.

Hyaluronidase is used in dermatology to quickly dissolve hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers, which are commonly used to treat wrinkles, fine lines, and volume loss. The increasing prevalence of skin-related conditions, such as acne and rosacea, is also expected to drive the demand for hyaluronidase in dermatology. Hyaluronidase is used as a treatment for these conditions, as it can help to reduce inflammation and promote wound healing. The dermatology segment is expected to benefit from the growing trend toward natural and organic skincare products. Hyaluronidase is increasingly being used as an ingredient in these products, as it has been shown to stimulate collagen production and improve skin hydration.

The global Hyaluronidase market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Animal-Derived Hyaluronidase

Synthetic Hyaluronidase

By Application

Chemotherapy

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Plastic Surgery

Hyaluronidase Market By Type (Animal-Derived Hyaluronidase and Synthetic Hyaluronidase), By Application (Chemotherapy, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Plastic Surgery, and Others), and By Region: Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts, 2023 – 2030.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hyaluronidase market include -

Baxter International Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Shire Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

Quidel Corporation

CSL Limited

Pharming Group NV

IBSA Institut Biochimique SA

Fresenius Kabi AG

Johnson & Johnson

Nordic Group BV

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

AstraZeneca

Merck KGaA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sanofi SA.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Hyaluronidase market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.01% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Hyaluronidase market size was valued at around US$ 863.12 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.32 billion by 2030.

Based on type, the animal-derived hyaluronidase segment held the dominating market share in 2022.

Based on application, the dermatology segment held a notable market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hyaluronidase industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hyaluronidase Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hyaluronidase Industry?

What segments does the Hyaluronidase Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hyaluronidase Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the largest hyaluronidase market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for hyaluronidase in various medical and cosmetic applications. The rising prevalence of skin-related conditions such as acne, rosacea, and wrinkles has resulted in the increased adoption of hyaluronidase in dermatology. Moreover, the growing geriatric population in North America is also expected to drive the demand for hyaluronidase, particularly in the treatment of age-related conditions such as osteoarthritis.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is also expected to boost the demand for hyaluronidase as an adjuvant therapy to improve drug delivery. North America is a prominent market for cosmetic procedures, and hyaluronidase is increasingly being used as a treatment for overfilled areas or unwanted lumps resulting from dermal filler injections. The availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher disposable income, and the presence of key market players in the region are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the hyaluronidase market in North America.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2021, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. announced the initiation of Phase 3 clinical trial for its investigational drug, PEGPH20, in combination with chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer. PEGPH20 is a pegylated recombinant human hyaluronidase that targets the extracellular matrix of tumors to improve the delivery of chemotherapy.

In July 2021, Shire, a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, received FDA approval for its investigational enzyme replacement therapy, HyQvia, for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency. HyQvia contains recombinant human hyaluronidase and is administered subcutaneously to improve the absorption and distribution of immunoglobulin.

In June 2021, Abbott announced the launch of its Alinity m system, a molecular diagnostic instrument that offers a broad range of infectious disease testing capabilities. The instrument features the company's proprietary hyaluronidase pretreatment technology, which is designed to enhance the extraction of DNA and RNA from samples.

