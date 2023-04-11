Jazzing Up Nashville: Learn About The History and Impact of Jazz Music
Underground Music Collective announced their latest event focused on the celebration of Jazz appreciation during the month of April
Our goal is to continue exploring these stories and experiences through the digital lens, and truly redefine what it means to be Underground”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Underground Music Collective, the Nashville-based digital music resource center and multimedia services company, announced their latest event focused on the celebration of Jazz appreciation during the month of April.
— Underground Music Collective Founder & CEO, Gerard Longo
Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM) Roundtable, takes place on Wednesday, April 19th at 6 p.m. CT. The panel will consist of industry leaders, music business executives and professionals involved in the genre as they explore the celebration of its impact on American Music, the experiences of the Jazz musicians and ways to explore the genre further.
"Each month this year, we've explored a new genre or experience in the music industry that has captured extensive interest of emerging and indie artists seeking to learn more about the examples of successful careers in this industry," says Underground Music Collective Founder & CEO, Gerard Longo. "Our goal is to continue exploring these stories and experiences through the digital lens, and truly redefine what it means to be Underground."
JAM Roundtable will be moderated by Brandi Sims, CEO of Brandinc PR. Confirmed panelists will include the following:
Kevin L. Robertson, Soloist (The Isley Brothers, TSU Jazz Band)
Ragan Whiteside, Flutist (Randis Music, Billboard)
Rick Scott of Great Scott PR (Brian Culbertson, Adam Hawley)
Nicole Zuraitis, Musician and vocalist (Grammys, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival)
The virtual panel discussion is free to attend and attendees can register on Eventbrite. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the panelists during the Q&A portion of the event.
In addition, attendees are encouraged to make a tax-deductible donation to Underground Music Collective via the organization's fiscal sponsorship from the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville by visiting abcnashville.org/donations/umc.
To learn more about Underground Music Collective, please visit www.undergroundmusiccollective.com. To register for the event, please visit Eventbrite.
About Underground Music Collective
Underground Music Collective (UMC) is a Nashville-based digital music resource center and multimedia services company. UMC's mission is to create a robust ecosystem that empowers independent creatives to pursue their passions. Since launching in 2016, UMC's daily web content has impacted hundreds of thousands of individuals, and the platform has tirelessly supported thousands of emerging artists globally by providing professional artist development, marketing, promotion, photography, writing, and social media services.
In March 2021, Underground Music Collective was welcomed as a fiscally-sponsored project of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, a business incubation program for qualified arts projects and organizations who may benefit from tax-exempt status.For more information, visit www.undergroundmusiccollective.com, and follow the company on Instagram @UMCNashville and YouTube @UMCNashville.
Brandi Sims
Brandinc PR
+1 512-222-9355
brandi@brandincpr.com