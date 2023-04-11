Spider Silk Market Size Expected to Reach USD 6.05 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 19.2%

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for high resilient synthetic fiber and rising demand for biofabrics are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Spider Silk Market Size – USD 1.26 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.2%, Market Trend – Rapid advancements in genetic engineering” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spider silk market size reached USD 1.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for high resilient synthetic fiber and biofabrics is expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

Petrochemicals are products of petroleum from which different types of fibers, such as nylon, polyester, and acrylic are prepared. Currently, the most common manufactured fibers are petroleum-based, but most of these fibers are non-biodegradable and cause pollution during manufacturing. In addition, these fibers absorb very little moisture and therefore, stick to the body while sweating in warm environments. This is leading to rising demand for more eco-friendly, resilient, and comfortable fibers, contributing to increasing demand for highly resilient synthetic fibers, such as spider silk. Furthermore, increasing demand for biofabrics is expected to contribute to market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Rapid advancements in genetic engineering is expected to have a positive impact on revenue growth of the market. Advancements in genetic engineering have enabled scientists to extract the protein from spiders that is used to make spider silk. The specific composition of amino acid sequences that form highly repetitive domains of fibroin and spidroin makes spider silk more resilient, with better mechanical properties, such as high toughness, elasticity, and mechanical strength. Recombinant spider silk production techniques and purification methods have enabled scientists and enterprises to extract modified versions of spider silk. Increasing commercialization of spider silk is expected to increase demand for it and thereby contribute to market reveue growth.

However, high cost of manufacturing has been a significant restraining factor for the global spider silk market. Moreover, the cannibalistic and territorial nature of spiders makes it extremely difficult to farm spiders for large-scale production of fabric. In addition, the limited amount of silk produced by spiders makes large-scale commercial production of spider silk difficult.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., AMSilk GmbH, Bolt Threads, Inc., Spiber, Inc., Seevix Material Sciences Ltd., Inspidere BV, Technology Holding LLC, Spintex Engineering Ltd., Spiber Technologies AB, Spidey Tek, Inc., and Xampla Ltd

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Genetically modified silkworm segment revenue is expected to register a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in research to develop genetically modified silkworms, which can produce spider silk for commercial purposes.

Healthcare segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period, owing to high biocompatibility and unique potential of spider silk for a wide range of medical applications.

North America is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate in the global spider silk market over the forecast period, which can be attributed to robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing spider silk products, such as Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., Bolt Threads, Inc., Technology Holding LLC, and Spidey Tek, Inc, among others, in the region.

In May 2020, Seevix Material Sciences Ltd., which develops and manufactures SVX synthetic spider silk, announced to use its proprietary technology to create disposable and safe filters with high capture and inactivation, to neutralize COVID-19 and other coronaviruses efficiently. The filter can create thousands of virus-specific binding sites based on specific peptide sequences, which can bind to SARS-CoV2 particles and integrate them into SVX fibers, to immobilize viral particles and prevent their spread. Binding peptides can rapidly adapt to different viruses and mutant virus strains.

Market Segmentations of the Spider Silk Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Spider Silk market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Metric Ton; 2019–2030)

Genetically Modified E-coli Fermentation

Genetically Modified Silkworm

Genetically Modified Yeast Fermentation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Metric Ton; 2019–2030)

Automotive

Defense

Healthcare

Textile

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Metric Ton; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Regional Outlook of the Spider Silk Market

The research report offers a comprehensive regional analysis of the market with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share in terms of volume and value, supply and demand dynamics, and presence of prominent players in each market.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

