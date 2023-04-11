Submit Release
Special Representative for Afghanistan West’s April 11 – 18 Travel to Qatar, UAE, Istanbul

In Doha, Special Representative for Afghanistan (SRA) Thomas West will meet with Qatari colleagues, Afghan civil society leaders, and partner missions.  In the UAE, SRA West will meet with Emirati counterparts, Afghan business and thought leaders.  In Istanbul, he will hold consultations with Afghan political leaders, journalists, humanitarian professionals and human rights activists.

SRA West is conducting outreach in the region to secure input as the international community seeks solutions to Afghanistan’s compounding challenges, made worse by the Taliban’s recent decisions to limit women’s participation in humanitarian operations and ban them from their vital work for the UN.

