Agility's CLI Expands Its Composable Architecture, Reinforcing Its Position as a Leader in Content Management
The Command Line Interface is part of the company's mission to deliver the composable architecture customers need to amplify their brand voice.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility, the premium Content Platform, has launched its new Command Line Interface (CLI) tool for content management operations. The Agility CLI offers features that simplify and streamline content operations such as pushing, pulling, cloning, and generating content and pages in bulk for websites, apps and content hubs. With an error-logging system, the Agility CLI also minimizes the risk of downtime or data loss. It is an essential tool for businesses looking to maintain cohesive brand identity across their digital properties.
By simplifying tasks such as pushing, pulling, and cloning content, the Agility CLI allows users to easily automate and integrate with other platforms, making no-code integrations a more viable option.
"We are excited to introduce our new Agility CLI to our customers," said Joel Varty, CTO of Agility. "Our focus on composability means we are committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to manage their content most efficiently and flexibly possible. The Agility CLI is a major step forward in that direction, giving our users more control over their content management operations at a higher level."
Agility's product team is focused on building and prioritizing no-code integrations into the Agility Marketplace in 2023, enabling more users to connect easily and automate their workflows. With a focus on user experience and simplicity, Agility is committed to empowering users to create and manage content regardless of their technical background.
With the rise of Headless CMS and composable architecture, the need for a CLI in content management operations has become increasingly important. The Agility CLI offers a modern and streamlined solution that meets the demands of modern content management users.
"At Agility, our core purpose is to provide a platform that amplifies our customers' brand voice," added Varty. "Our new CLI is the latest addition to our suite of tools that help businesses manage their content and maintain their brand identity across all digital channels. We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible tools to help them succeed, and we believe the Agility CLI is a significant step forward in achieving that goal."
The Agility CLI is now available, with regular updates and improvements released via the Agility GitHub issue tracker. To learn more about the Agility CLI, visit the Agility doc site: https://agilitycms.com/docs/developers/cli
Harmonie Poirier
Agility
+1 905-708-4155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other