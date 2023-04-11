MARIGOLD ACADEMY LAUNCHES AS A FRANCHISE

Marigold Academy, a New Jersey-based children's early education center will begin franchising effective immediately.
Marigold Academy, a New Jersey-based children's early education center will begin franchising effective immediately. The announcement was made today by Jay Shah & Kruti Shah, founders of Marigold Academy.
Marigold Academy is a comprehensive preschool center providing care and education for children 6 weeks+ in age. Lead teachers are New Jersey state-certified or nationally recognized early childhood education professionals. Each center focuses on not only academics, but also promotes personal and social well-being.
Jay Shah, the co founder and CEO of Marigold Academy talked about the reasons he and his wife founded the brand and are now launching it as a franchise, Shah said: “As working professionals, we needed high-quality childcare for our own children, and we immediately began searching for a perfect childcare program for our children. After visiting more than half a dozen established schools, we quickly realized we needed a loving, nurturing, and high-quality program to prepare our children for kindergarten and beyond. We wanted an environment that not only enriches our children’s socio-emotional skills but also provides an environment where they can develop their curiosity and appetite to learn and explore, socialize with other children, and make friends.”
Promotes Learning From an Early Age
The curriculums of Marigold Academy are thematically based and encompass the major areas of development, incorporating many different media and materials to help students understand their external, inner, social and intellectual selves. The program is designed for small group learning with large group reinforcement whereby concentration capacities, self-esteem and self-discipline skills are fostered through appropriate curriculum
A Long History of Being a “Home Away from Home”
For 30 years, Marigold Academy (formerly Education Station) has been the recognized leader in providing high-quality childcare and early education for Infants, Preschool, and Pre-K children.
Kruti Shah, Co Founder, went on to say: “We are known for our exceptional educational programs, talented and caring teachers, and strong community and parent-teacher engagement. We are honest and exhibit integrity and treat each child like our own. We operate with high standards, never compromising quality or cutting corners. Our parents and families recognize our schools as a home away from home for their children. We focus on providing a safe, healthy, fun, and nurturing learning environment for all children in our care.”
Expanding Child Care & Early Education Regionally
Marigold Academy has signed an agreement with Franchise Growth Solutions LLC, to franchise the Marigold Academy experience throughout New Jersey and beyond. Franchise industry expert, Gary Occhiogrosso, Founder of Franchise Growth Solutions states: “Marigold Academy as a franchise concept fills a parental need and that can work anywhere.” Says Occhiogrosso. “The business model created by Jay & Kruti Shah is not only proven, but serves a growing need by parents that shows no signs of slowing.” As a franchise opportunity we see tremendous upside for franchisees and the overall brand.”
A Successful and Supportive System for Franchisees
The success of Marigold Academy is due to its proven model, family-oriented philosophy, and strong reputation in the communities in which it operates.
Marigold Academy offers franchisees proper support, training, and proven model to thrive as a business owner. We treat all our children, employees, parents, and franchisees as our own family.
About Marigold Academy
Marigold Academy is headquartered in Bloomfield New Jersey. Founder by Jay and Kruti Shah, Marigold Academy is a comprehensive preschool facility providing care and education for children 6 weeks+ age. Franchise opportunities are offered to qualified, well vetted individuals.
