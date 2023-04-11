Vyne Medical® is a Proud Sponsor of the 49th Annual NAHAM Conference

Vyne Medical®, a recognized leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management, will participate as a proud sponsor and presenter at the 49th Annual National Association of Healthcare Access Management (NAHAM) Conference in Orlando, FL, from May 2 – 5, 2023.

DUNWOODY, Ga. (PRWEB) April 11, 2023

With access to Patient Access leaders from facilities across the country, The National Association of Healthcare Access Management (NAHAM)'s 49th annual conference will deliver to attendees best practices through game-changing insights while focusing on key trends in healthcare and technology.

Vyne Medical to lead the can't-miss session and focus group on automation's advantages in patient access. This year's conference will feature up to 32 sessions, covering topics that range from overcoming staffing challenges to leadership skills for managing a Patient Access department.

With a focus on how technology's opportunities can shift your health system into the new era while supporting patient satisfaction, Vyne Medical invites you to attend "Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery: The Power of Patient Access Optimization " featuring Nio Queiro, President and CEO of The Queiro Group and former SVP of Revenue Cycle for Tufts Medical Center and Brittney Stricklin, Executive Director of Consumer Access for AdventHealth's West Florida Division on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT) Learn to evaluate how the implementation of technology can have a positive effect on your workforce and how automation within patient access can minimize costs long term.

Additionally, Vyne Medical will host an illuminating focus group exploring automation in patient access workflows, concentrating on the five steps of automation that create fax-free data-driven healthcare organizations. Join leaders from Vyne Medical on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. (EDT) in the Rosen Shingle Creek room Wekiwa 1-2 as we collaborate with attendees to outline the current state of automation and brainstorm future potential.

Our commitment to environmental sustainability means we value the opportunity to help reduce the ecological footprints of healthcare organizations by reducing their consumption of paper and other natural resources. Find us on the exhibit floor to score your own sustainable swag as we continue our mission to help hospitals and healthcare systems initiate their own green efforts through the application of best practices like digitizing faxes.

Vyne Medical workflow optimization experts will be onsite to discuss automation and auto-indexing solution opportunities for your health system. Visit us at booth 302 or connect with us today to learn more about our medical data management software that facilitates centralized communication by automating, capturing, and consolidating information.

Serving a growing base of 800+ active hospital and health system clients nationwide, Vyne Medical's best practices are hardwired through connected healthcare solutions proven to help hospitals achieve sustainable top performance. Well-published results include improvements in financial performance, physician/staff alignment, patient experience, compliance and patient safety/quality. Get connected today to learn more: vynemedical.com.

© 2023 Napa EA/MEDX LLC. All rights reserved. All third-party trademarks and tradenames (including logos and icons) referenced are and remain the property of their respective owners. This session noted above is part of a joint program with Vyne Medical and has been prepared for informational purposes only. The content does not constitute legal advice. The opinions and views expressed in the webinar are the opinions of the designated presenters and do not reflect the opinions or views of Vyne Medical. Hyperlinks included are provided for convenience and may lead to resources located on servers maintained by other persons or organizations. Vyne Medical is not responsible for the privacy practices of third-party websites.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/vyne_medical_is_a_proud_sponsor_of_the_49th_annual_naham_conference/prweb19275149.htm