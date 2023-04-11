USGrants.org tracks over 91 funding programs and over $688 million in funding for Influenza research in the US
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 91 funding programs totaling more than $688 million dollars allocated to Influenza research and treatment organizations and facilities in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
Evaluating the Impact of Non-pharmaceutical Measures on the Incidence of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) among K-12 Students in the United States
Funding Number: RFA CK 16 005
Agency: HHS-CDC-HHSCDCERA
Funding Amount: $500,000
Research on the Epidemiology, Prevention, Vaccine Effectiveness and Treatment of Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses in South Africa
Funding Number: RFA IP 16 003
Agency: HHS-CDC-HHSCDCERA
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Public Health Epidemiology, Prevention and Control of Influenza and Other Respiratory Pathogens in China
Funding Number: RFA IP 23 001
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $350,000
Studies at the Animal Human Interface of Influenza and Other Zoonotic Diseases in Vietnam
Funding Number: RFA IP 11 005
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $400,000
Public Health Epidemiology of Influenza Virus Infection and Control in China
Funding Number: RFA IP 18 004
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
Surveillance and Response to Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza by Regional Offices of the World Health Organization.
Funding Number: CDC RFA IP16 160602CONT17
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - NCIRD
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Virologic evaluation of the modes of influenza virus transmission among humans (U01)
Funding Number: RFA IP 09 003
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $7,000,000
PREDICT USAID Avian Pandemic Influenza and Zoonotic Disease Program
Funding Number: USAID M OAA GH HSR 09 077
Agency: Agency for International Development
Funding Amount: $75,000,000
Network of Modeling Centers to Improve Evidence Base for Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza Prevention and Control
Funding Number: RFA IP 20 003
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $375,000
Enhancing Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies for Vaccines against Influenza and Emerging Infectious Diseases (R01) Clinical Trials Not Allowed
Funding Number: RFA FD 21 033
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration
Funding Amount: $500,000
Rapid influenza testing with Cepheid XPert Flu in Emergency Department Practice
Funding Number: EP IDS 14 017
Agency: Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response
Funding Amount: $80,000
Introducing or Expanding the Use of Seasonal Influenza Vaccines in Public Health Programs Outside of the United States
Funding Number: CDC RFA IP13 1305
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $250,000
The Incidence of Community Associated Influenza and other respiratory Infections in the United States
Funding Number: RFA IP 12 003
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $500,000
Effectiveness of Empiric Antiviral Treatment for Hospitalized Community Acquired Pneumonia during the Influenza Season (U18)
Funding Number: RFA IP 10 007
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Surveillance at the Animal-Human Interface of Influenza and Other Zoonotic Diseases in Vietnam
Funding Number: CDC RFA IP17 1702
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - NCIRD
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) and Clinical Trial Technical Support for Influenza Vaccine Manufacturers in Under Resourced Nations
Funding Number: EP IDS 13 002
Agency: Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response
Funding Amount: $4,250,000
Development and Sustainable Manufacturing of Adjuvanted Pandemic Influenza Vaccines in Developing Countries
Funding Number: EP IDS 10 003
Agency: Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
Increasing Influenza and Tdap Vaccination of Pregnant Women in Obstetric/Gynecologic Practices in Large Health Systems through Quality Improvement Interventions
Funding Number: RFA IP 19 002
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $500,000
Collaborative Research on Influenza, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), and Other Respiratory Pathogens in South Africa
Funding Number: RFA IP 21 003
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA
Funding Amount: $1,250,000
The Incidence and Etiology of Influenza Associated Pneumonia in Hospitalized Persons (U18)
Funding Number: RFA IP 09 001
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Expansion of seasonal influenza vaccination programs in low and middle income countries
Funding Number: CDC RFA IP16 1607
Agency: HHS-CDC-NCIRD
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
Effectiveness of Empiric Antiviral Treatment for Hospitalized Community Acquired Pneumonia during the Influenza Season
Funding Number: RFA IP 14 001
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: $200,000
Surveillance and Response to Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza by Regional Offices of the World Health Organization
Funding Number: CDC RFA IP16 1606
Agency: HHS-CDC-NCIRD
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
Studies at the Animal Human Interface of Influenza and Other Zoonotic Diseases in Vietnam
Funding Number: RFA IP 12 002
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Avian Influenza Surveillance in the Atlantic and Mississippi Flyways
Funding Number: AFMFAI2010
Agency: Migratory Birds
Funding Amount: $50,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/influenza-research
USGrants.org has also tracked more than 1608 funding programs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/agency/centers-for-disease-control-and-prevention
