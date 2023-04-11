USGrants.org tracks over 91 funding programs and over $688 million in funding for Influenza research in the US

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 91 funding programs totaling more than $688 million dollars allocated to Influenza research and treatment organizations and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Evaluating the Impact of Non-pharmaceutical Measures on the Incidence of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) among K-12 Students in the United States

Funding Number: RFA CK 16 005

Agency: HHS-CDC-HHSCDCERA

Funding Amount: $500,000

Research on the Epidemiology, Prevention, Vaccine Effectiveness and Treatment of Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses in South Africa

Funding Number: RFA IP 16 003

Agency: HHS-CDC-HHSCDCERA

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Public Health Epidemiology, Prevention and Control of Influenza and Other Respiratory Pathogens in China

Funding Number: RFA IP 23 001

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $350,000

Studies at the Animal Human Interface of Influenza and Other Zoonotic Diseases in Vietnam

Funding Number: RFA IP 11 005

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $400,000

Public Health Epidemiology of Influenza Virus Infection and Control in China

Funding Number: RFA IP 18 004

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

Surveillance and Response to Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza by Regional Offices of the World Health Organization.

Funding Number: CDC RFA IP16 160602CONT17

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - NCIRD

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Virologic evaluation of the modes of influenza virus transmission among humans (U01)

Funding Number: RFA IP 09 003

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $7,000,000

PREDICT USAID Avian Pandemic Influenza and Zoonotic Disease Program

Funding Number: USAID M OAA GH HSR 09 077

Agency: Agency for International Development

Funding Amount: $75,000,000

Network of Modeling Centers to Improve Evidence Base for Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza Prevention and Control

Funding Number: RFA IP 20 003

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $375,000

Enhancing Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies for Vaccines against Influenza and Emerging Infectious Diseases (R01) Clinical Trials Not Allowed

Funding Number: RFA FD 21 033

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Food and Drug Administration

Funding Amount: $500,000

Rapid influenza testing with Cepheid XPert Flu in Emergency Department Practice

Funding Number: EP IDS 14 017

Agency: Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response

Funding Amount: $80,000

Introducing or Expanding the Use of Seasonal Influenza Vaccines in Public Health Programs Outside of the United States

Funding Number: CDC RFA IP13 1305

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $250,000

The Incidence of Community Associated Influenza and other respiratory Infections in the United States

Funding Number: RFA IP 12 003

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $500,000

Effectiveness of Empiric Antiviral Treatment for Hospitalized Community Acquired Pneumonia during the Influenza Season (U18)

Funding Number: RFA IP 10 007

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Surveillance at the Animal-Human Interface of Influenza and Other Zoonotic Diseases in Vietnam

Funding Number: CDC RFA IP17 1702

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control - NCIRD

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) and Clinical Trial Technical Support for Influenza Vaccine Manufacturers in Under Resourced Nations

Funding Number: EP IDS 13 002

Agency: Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response

Funding Amount: $4,250,000

Development and Sustainable Manufacturing of Adjuvanted Pandemic Influenza Vaccines in Developing Countries

Funding Number: EP IDS 10 003

Agency: Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

Increasing Influenza and Tdap Vaccination of Pregnant Women in Obstetric/Gynecologic Practices in Large Health Systems through Quality Improvement Interventions

Funding Number: RFA IP 19 002

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $500,000

Collaborative Research on Influenza, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), and Other Respiratory Pathogens in South Africa

Funding Number: RFA IP 21 003

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - ERA

Funding Amount: $1,250,000

The Incidence and Etiology of Influenza Associated Pneumonia in Hospitalized Persons (U18)

Funding Number: RFA IP 09 001

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Expansion of seasonal influenza vaccination programs in low and middle income countries

Funding Number: CDC RFA IP16 1607

Agency: HHS-CDC-NCIRD

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

Effectiveness of Empiric Antiviral Treatment for Hospitalized Community Acquired Pneumonia during the Influenza Season

Funding Number: RFA IP 14 001

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $200,000

Surveillance and Response to Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza by Regional Offices of the World Health Organization

Funding Number: CDC RFA IP16 1606

Agency: HHS-CDC-NCIRD

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

Studies at the Animal Human Interface of Influenza and Other Zoonotic Diseases in Vietnam

Funding Number: RFA IP 12 002

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Avian Influenza Surveillance in the Atlantic and Mississippi Flyways

Funding Number: AFMFAI2010

Agency: Migratory Birds

Funding Amount: $50,000

