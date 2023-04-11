JG.Limited's online History & Culture auction, April 25th, features two signed items pertaining to actor Jack Nicholson

Sheet with legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s autographed hand-written production notes inscribed to Jack Nicholson during the filming of the movie The Shining (est. $4,000-$5,000).

1987 typed letter, signed by Ron Harry, organist for the Boston Celtics, telling Jack Nicholson the reason he plays the song Hit the Road Jack during Celtics games (est. $750-$1,000).

Sheet music for Sonata No. 1 for Piano (1953), handwritten and signed by George Walker (1922-2018), the first African American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music (est. $400-$500).

Authentic Major League Baseball Los Angeles Dodgers jersey, boldly signed by Ronald Reagan, with #40 on the front (signifying Reagan being the 40th US President) (est. $3,000-$3,250).