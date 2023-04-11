Solar Vehicle Market is Estimated to Advance at a Robust CAGR of 38.9% during the Forecast Period

Emergen Research Logo

Rising interest in renewable and sustainable energy resources and systems are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Solar Vehicle Market Size – USD 290.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 38.9%– Increasing R&D activities for the production of more efficient and technologically advanced solar vehicles ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Solar Vehicle Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Solar Vehicle research in the year 2020.

The global solar vehicle market size was USD 290.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,899.7 Million in 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing awareness and concerns regarding environmental degradation due to impact of air pollution and depleting fossil fuel resources. In addition, initiatives focused on shifting away from non-renewable and more eco-friendly energy resources is another key factor driving market growth. Increasing spending capacity and rising sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles is rapidly becoming a major concern, especially in rapidly developing economies. Stringent norms by regulatory bodies to control carbon emission levels from conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles is having a positive impact on vehicle manufacturers globally.

An increasing number of major automotive manufacturers are focusing on research and development in solar power energy systems and steady introduction of new and more advanced solar-powered vehicles has become a growing trend in the market. OEMs are increasingly investing in production of more efficient, advanced, and cost-effective solar vehicles to meet the growing demand and interest in such energy efficient vehicles. High initial cost currently however is a major factor impacting demand for advanced solar-powered vehicles, and this is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent going forward.

Sono Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Venturi Automobiles, and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group

Solar Vehicle Market – Segmentation Assessment

Solar Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Polycrystalline

Monocrystalline

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Lead Carbon

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Global Solar Vehicle Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Global Solar Vehicle Market Dynamics

3.1. Solar Vehicle Market Impact Analysis (2020-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Global Solar Vehicle Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

