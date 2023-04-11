Immigration’s Impact on Social Security and Medicare

There were 2,366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,396 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies examines the impact of immigration policy on the solvency of the Social Security and Medicare programs. Rather than offer dollar estimates for the future, the new report instead explains conceptually the differing effects of different immigration policies.
The recently released 2023 Trustees Report on the projected financial status of the programs has lawmakers considering actions that might extend the life of the program and avoid substantial benefit cuts. Although immigration is often suggested as a boost to the programs’ finances, the reality is more complicated. Toleration of illegal immigration, amnesty for illegal immigrants, and increased legal immigration are distinct policy choices that should not be conflated because that have very different effects on the trust funds.
Although some of these choices have positive impacts, they are still no substitute for hard-headed fiscal reforms. Jason Richwine, the Center’s resident scholar and author of the report, said, “Rather than looking to immigration as an outside fix for the fiscal imbalances faced by Social Security and Medicare, policymakers should acknowledge that any practical solution will primarily involve a combination of tax increases and benefit reductions that encourage Americans to live within their means.”
Key points:
See also: Amnesty Would Impose Large Costs on Social Security and Medicare
Marguerite Telford, Director of Communications Center for Immigration Studies 202-466-8185 mrt@cis.org