Agility Expands Marketplace With Bynder Integration

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility, the premium content platform prioritizing integration offerings and marketplace growth, has announced its latest digital asset management (DAM) solution provider, Bynder. Bynder is a leader in the industry for digital-first enterprises, offering intuitive filtering, robust organization, security compliance, and a wide range of integrations.
"Bynder has revolutionized marketing operations by simplifying asset management across multiple platforms with its user-friendly design. Their cloud-based solution is a crucial component of marketing operations," said Harmonie Poirier, Senior Marketing Manager at Agility.
With the addition of Bynder to Agility's integration offerings, the platform aims to help marketers maintain brand consistency, elevate their brand voice, and protect their assets with enhanced security.
Joel Varty, CTO at Agility, commented on the importance of DAM solutions for composable content platforms. "Marketers' worst nightmares include varying file versions, out-of-date links in your content, and inconsistent logo sizes across channels. A brand that customers can relate to earns their trust, and brand consistency is crucial. By integrating a DAM system into your workflow, you can save time and money by allowing your internal team to search and aggregate data for your marketing campaigns," he said.
Composability is a significant aspect of Agility's evolving platform, allowing businesses to build and deploy composable solutions tailored to their unique needs. With the addition of Bynder's DAM solution, Agility's platform becomes even more versatile, allowing businesses to create customized workflows that improve productivity and increase efficiency.
Integrating a DAM platform into Agility ensures brand consistency by allowing all teams to access the most recent and approved file versions, streamlining digital assets, and establishing quality standards. With metadata tagging templates, DAM solutions also eliminate the need to manually add keywords and metadata tags to each platform's digital assets. DAM, coupled with Agility's platform, which provides built-in properties to manage metadata, empowers marketers to produce content that aligns with their organic traffic and overall marketing goals.
As a content platform that services enterprise clients with high-security requirements, the company ensures its composable offerings comply with its unwavering security standards.
Unlike shared network drives or cloud folder services, a DAM solution like Bynder provides customized permissions to make assets available only to relevant people worldwide, thus reducing the risk of data breaches and hacks. Two-factor authentication can add an extra layer of protection to a DAM account, restricting third-party access to the system. Bynder offers; ISO 27001:2013, ISO 27018:2019, and ISO 22301:2019 certified and GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA compliance. Agility's prestigious SOCII compliance, Enterprise SSO, MFA, ISO27001, ISO27018, and Gold CSA Star, offer users this integration, the industry-leading standard in secure content management.
"We're excited to partner with Bynder and bring their industry-leading DAM solution to our customers. This integration is another step in Agility's commitment to delivering a seamless content management experience," said Varty.
