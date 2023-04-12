A Political Issues And Environmental Problems

Author Carl H. Mitchell writes a book about how politics can affect the whole nation
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Council is a barrier preventing progress by any country in the world in the year 2057. Carl H. Mitchell’s Sundown: Derailing Dystopia - Book 1, is a science fiction book with a dystopian setting that will keep readers on the hook for the several topics the book handles.
The World Council’s Supreme Leader, Jason Beck is intent on bringing every country to heel, using any means that works. NYPD Detective Nick Garvey and President Lenora Allison work exhaustively to defeat Beck and demolish his murderous World Council.
Author Carl H. Mitchell spent 35 years working for IBM after which he retired to continue his passion for writing. He now lives with his wife and plenty of sunshine in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
This book, Sundown: Derailing Dystopia-Book 1 by Carl H. Mitchell, is definitely a book worth reading. Grab a copy from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online bookstores. Curious readers can learn more about the book and the author on his website, https://carlhmitchell.com/. The book can also be ordered in the link below:
Order a copy of Carl H. Mitchell's Sundown: Derailing Dystopia-Book 1 here
