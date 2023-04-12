Survival Story Of The Future And Oil Starvation

Author Carl H. Mitchell seeks to find the answer to how the world will survive without oil
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The year is 2057, and the world’s oil supply is completely in the iron-fisted control of the murderous World Council. The Council itself is led by its dictatorial Supreme Leader, Jason Beck.
NYPD Detective Nick Garvey is assigned to investigate the assassination of the Vice President and four Secret Service agents. President Lenora Allison has come up with a plan to break Jason Beck’s world dictatorship. Nick and President Allison soon join forces to liberate the world’s dependence on Jason Beck’s oil. They are on the verge of success when they end up in front of Beck’s firing squad.
Author Carl H. Mitchell’s love for writing and his 35 years of experience in the information technology field are seen to be well integrated in this novel. The book has everything a reader could ask for. From conspiracies, political revenge, environmental problems, and a dystopian setting, it will surely not leave readers bored. In fact, they will even ask for more.
Science fiction lovers should not miss this book. Carl H. Mitchell’s Sundown: Derailing Dystopia-Book 1 is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online bookstores. To find out more about the author, check out his website at https://carlhmitchell.com/. To grab a copy of this read, order the book via the link below:
Order a copy of Carl H. Mitchell's Sundown: Derailing Dystopia-Book 1 here
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
