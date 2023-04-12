An Apocalyptic Journey To The Future Of Friendship City

Author Carl H. Mitchell excites readers with a dystopian novel
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of thrillers and science fiction will certainly enjoy this second book by Carl H. Mitchell. This novel, Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread, is a combination of interesting genres in one. A dystopian future, a thriller, and science fiction: who would not want to miss this?
The year is 2058. President Lenora Allison and the citizens of the United States were battling plagues one after another. The country is beyond devastated due to the homicidal events that were triggered by the World Council. The country even has to deal with a deadly virus developed by humans as well as the devastation of the recently founded Friendship City. Upon reading the book, readers will notice that the narrative is made to be easy to understand.
Ishmael is the book’s antagonist. He is the head of the World Council and is to blame for the plagues that the country is suffering. President Allison and the NYPD try to stop Ishmael from spreading the second plague. Who will succeed? The good or the bad? Carl Mitchel indeed wrote this book full of thrilling events and scenes that could really capture your imagination.
Author Carl H. Mitchell dedicated half of his life to working at IBM as an engineer, programmer, and manager. He soon retired and started doing what he loved the most, writing. He currently writes novels and short stories that he really enjoys.
Don’t miss the chance to get a copy of this book! Carl H. Mitchell’s Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread is now on Amazon and all leading online bookstores. Visit https://carlhmitchell.com/ for more information about the author. Order the book using the link below:
Order "Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread by Carl H. Mitchell" here
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
