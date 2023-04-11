CleanCup has launched in the US via Kickstarter

Women-led Startup Launches Kickstarter for First-of-its-kind Contoured Menstrual Cup

We're dedicated to revolutionizing periods globally. With our donations of thousands of sustainable products, we've helped save millions of disposable products from ending up in landfills.” — Lene Elisabeth Eide, CleanCup Founder

OSLO, NORWAY, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s health startup CleanCup announced a Kickstarter today for its first-of-a-kind menstrual cup to be launched in the United States.

The CleanCup is specifically designed to fit the shape of a user’s unique body. Utilizing easy-to-sanitize medical-grade silicone and a soft stem for comfortable insertion and removal, the CleanCup creates a fit so snug that users often forget it's there. It is available in three sizes, depending on each user’s preferred shape or need.

To launch, CleanCup has established a Kickstarter campaign where customers can purchase a CleanCup and help the organization in its mission to make period equality a reality. Backers of CleanCup will have many different options to choose from, with the most affordable starting at $5:

Digital “Thank You”: By pledging $5 or more, supporters will receive a digital “thank you” and a digital card to print for tracking their cycle in a limited edition with a unique design from our illustrator.

Early-Bird Pledge: By pledging $26 or more, the first 1,000 backers will receive a CleanCup menstrual cup with a Fair & Square cotton storage bag and a digital “thank you” from CleanCup’s CEO.

One CleanCup to you, one CleanCup to someone in need: By pledging $70 or more, customers will receive one CleanCup menstrual cup and a digital “thank you” from CleanCup’s CEO. In addition, one CleanCup will be donated on behalf of the pledger.

Fifteen CleanCups to those in need: By pledging $250 or more, customers help CleanCup establish manufacturing in Europe, and CleanCup donates 15 cups to menstruators who need them to go to school or work.

"I'm very proud to share with you the final CleanCup,” said Lene Elisabeth Eide, CEO & Founder. “As a small team of women, we're dedicated to revolutionizing periods globally. With our donations of thousands of sustainable products, we've helped save millions of disposable products from ending up in landfills. We're proud to be making a positive impact on the world and committed to continuing our mission. And now, with the final CleanCup, we're excited to offer an innovative and sustainable solution for period care. We hope it will make a difference in the lives of people everywhere."

To read more about CleanCup and back the campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cleancup/cleancup.

About CleanCup

Set to become the most comfortable menstrual cup on the market with the final design perfected based on feedback from 1,600 real users, CleanCup is a total game changer.

1. Made from 100% medical-grade silicon

2. Long-lasting and sustainable design

3. Allergen-friendly with three unique sizes

Support CleanCup’s Kickstarter campaign at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cleancup/cleancup and follow us at @cleancup.no to stay current on company news.