Experts bust three myths about computer vision in retail

WARSAW, POLAND, POLAND, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail and FMCG are readily innovating as companies operate in a hyper-competitive environment. But innovation can be different: new strategies in management, value proposition in products or technology. And technologies are often incomprehensible and can become mythical. Retail automation experts from IBA Group IT Company spoke about the most popular misconceptions about computer vision.
According to RIS's 32th Annual Retail Technology Study, nearly 30% of retailers intend to introduce computer vision into their processes within the next two years. However, 58% of companies have no plans to invest in artificial intelligence at all, and computer vision is part of AI.
Experts from the IBA Group shared their observations on the most commonly encountered misconceptions. These are associated with the use of computer vision in merchandising automation. Basically, there are three of them: an expensive smartphone with a good camera is required to recognize goods; human recognizes goods better; a lot of photos are required to learn to recognize a new product.
All these statements are not relevant today. The cameras of an average inexpensive smartphone are good enough to take a high-quality photo where the neural network can identify products.
Computer vision always recognizes what a human can see. Even if a person cannot see the goods in the photo due to glare, the neural network can handle it. By context, it will be able to understand what kind of product is shown in the photo.
Indeed, neural networks are trained on hundreds and thousands of images. Today, technology allows making the right number of images based on a single 3D render of a product.
Goods Checker powered by computer vision is one of the most popular solutions in the European market. It is able to compare the layout against the planogram and determine the lack of goods on the shelves. Merchandisers take a photo of the shelves, and Goods Checker, in matter of seconds, shows a marked up photo with correctly and incorrectly positioned goods and missing goods on the shelf.
In addition, Goods Checker provides detailed analytics with breakdown by stores, employees and brands. All information from processed photos is immediately entered into reports, so the data in the analytics is up-to-date and reliable. This gives management a solid basis for making managerial decisions.
“Neural networks work flawlessly and quickly, they do not get tired. Managers and executives receive accurate and comprehensive information in due time. This allows them to quickly respond to any contingencies, and uphold or change the marketing strategy based on reliable data,” experts from the IBA Group say.
