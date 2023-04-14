There were 239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,238 in the last 365 days.
NVBDC highlights how certification works for veterans
News Provided By
National Veteran Business Development Council
April 14, 2023, 17:49 GMT
Share This Article
Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
Antony Coutsoftides, Founder & CEO at Legion Logistics
Legion Logistics LLC, NVBDC Certified Veteran, won contracts with corporate members that are committed to working with veteran-owned businesses.
We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.”
— Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is a non-profit organization that aims to help veteran-owned businesses gain access to corporate contracting opportunities. The organization provides certification for veteran-owned businesses, which helps them qualify for various programs and incentives that are available exclusively for veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC also offers training, mentoring, and networking opportunities for veteran entrepreneurs to help them grow their businesses and connect with potential clients.
The organization has partnerships with several large corporations and government agencies, which helps veteran-owned businesses gain visibility and access to new markets. Overall, NVBDC plays a critical role in supporting veteran-owned businesses and helping them achieve long-term success.
NVBDC is highlighting service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) in a series of case studies to examine how NVBDC Certification assisted in its success.
Introduction.
National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) certification is a program designed to support and encourage veteran entrepreneurs. The program offers a range of benefits to the SDVOBs, including access to government and private contracts, training and networking opportunities, and other resources. This study examines how the SDVOB certification helped Legion Logistics LLC, a veteran-owned business in Florence, Kentucky, to grow and succeed.
Background.
Legion Logistics is a transportation management and logistics company founded in 2009 by Antony Coutsoftides, an Army Veteran and former Soldier of the Year. The company specializes in providing transportation and logistics services to businesses of all sizes, from small startups to large corporations. Legion Logistics is a certified SD/VOB and has been certified by the NVBDC since 2021.
Methodology.
This study was based on a review of publicly available information about Legion Logistics LLC and its experience with the SDVOB certification program. The information was gathered from the company’s website, press releases, news articles, and other online sources. Interviews with company executives and other stakeholders were not conducted due to the limited availability of resources.
Findings.
NVBDC SD/VOB certification has provided several benefits to Legion Logistics LLC. These benefits include:
Access to private contracts: NVBDC SD/VOB certification has also helped Legion Logistics to win contracts with private companies that are committed to working with veteran-owned businesses. Many corporations have established supplier diversity programs that give preference to businesses owned by veterans, and the SDVOB certification is often a key requirement for participation in these programs.
Networking opportunities: NVBDC provides SD/VOBs with access to a national network of other veteran-owned businesses, government agencies, and corporate partners. This network provides opportunities for SDVOBs to share knowledge and best practices, and to collaborate on business opportunities.
Marketing and branding: NVBDC’s SD/VOB certification provides Legion Logistics with a powerful marketing tool that sets the company apart from its competitors. The certification signals to potential customers that Legion Logistics is a veteran-owned business that is committed to excellence and service.
Conclusion.
NVBDC’s SD/VOB certification has been instrumental in helping Legion Logistics LLC to grow and succeed as a veteran-owned business. The certification has provided access to government and private contracts, networking opportunities, and a powerful marketing tool that sets the company apart from its competitors.
As Legion Logistics continues to grow and expand, the NVBDC SD/VOB certification will remain an important part of its strategy for success.
Getting certified as an NVBDC Service Disable or Veteran-Owned small business can have a big impact on your bottom line!
We encourage you to get certified and get your company connected.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
FIND US | LIKE US | FOLLOW US | JOIN US: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and RallyPoint
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
email us here
We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use.Learn more