Orivet Announces New “Know Your Breed” Campaign for April’s Celebrate Shelter Pets Day

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orivet Genetic Pet Care, an international leader in dog and cat DNA testing kits, has announced its latest contest for April, just in time for ‘National Celebrate Shelter Pets Day’ which takes place each year during this time, and later in the month for ‘National DNA Day’ on April 25.

The contest, titled, “Know Your Breed,” will aim to educate pet owners on the importance of knowing the in’s-and-out’s of their pet’s breed and the role that DNA testing plays in maintaining good overall health.

The first place winner of the contest will receive a $200 donation in the form of an Amazon gift card and a testing kit for the animal shelter or rescue organization of their choosing. Second and third place winners will also receive a testing kit and gift card donation of $100 and $50, respectively, sent to shelters of their choice.

DNA testing has proven to be helpful for shelters and rescues working to find animals their forever homes, as insight into an animal’s genetic makeup can help break breed stereotypes and build a better understanding of what their specific needs. Recently, Orivet partnered with South Carolina-based rescue Dorchester Paws to do just that.

To enter, fill out to this form: https://forms.gle/P6cfPcXVKWSruu3n6 or fans on social media can simply submit the name of their pet, the pets breed (if known), and tag a shelter. The contest will run from April 11- April 30 and winners will be announced in early May.

About Orivet Genetic Pet Care

Orivet Genetic Pet Care is a leading personalized-medicine organization offering innovative healthcare solutions for breeders, veterinarians, and pet owners. The organization was founded in 2010 on the premise that each pet is unique, with its own set of specific traits, behaviors, genetic health needs, and inherent risks. Orivet works with veterinarians, pet owners, and responsible pet breeders to provide practical, evidence-based platforms focused on identifying risk and improving clinical outcomes.

