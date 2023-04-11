Eco Fibers Market Report - Exponential Growth by Size, Share, Trends and Future Plans Analysis by 2030

Increasing adoption of eco fibers in the textile industry, as well as rising developments in the design of environmental fibers, are major factors driving

Eco Fibers Market Size – USD 46.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Growing interest for environmental sustainability and use of such fibers in a circular economy” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Eco Fibers Market size reached USD 46.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing interest in environmental sustainability and the use of such fibers in a circular economy, increasing adoption of eco fibers in the textile industry, as well as rising developments in the design of environmental fibers with hypoallergic, and antibacterial properties are some of the key factors driving the market growth of the eco fibers market.

The increased interest in environmental sustainability and the use of such fibers in the circular economy is one of the primary factors driving the expansion of this business. In all industries, environmental sustainability has emerged as a crucial principle. Textile fiber regeneration is crucial for sustainability and a circular economy, notably in the fashion and textile industries. Some fashion companies have begun to use recycled fibers to improve their sustainability standards to include circularity in their operations. They are making new garments out of recycled materials, which allows for a partial closure of the resource loop and so represents a prospect for adopting a circular economy in the fashion sector.

The Eco Fibers industry is segmented in this report based on manufacturers, regions, product types, and applications. The study can help understand the industry and define progress strategies for the company / key players. Provides a detailed analysis of new entrants or existing competitors in the Eco Fibers industry, ranging from industry positioning and marketing channels to potential growth strategies.

Lenzing AG, Polyfibre Industries, Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd., Teijin Limited, The LYCRA Company, Grasim Industries Limited., Foss Performance Materials, China Bambro Textile Co Ltd., Pilipinas Ecofiber Corporation, and David C. Poole Company, Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Recycled fibers accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Recycled textile and garment materials are available throughout the textile and apparel production chain as well as through post-consumer collection methods. The use of recycled raw materials corresponds with increased worldwide industry efforts toward a circular economy (rather than linear) and a closed-loop product cycle. Recycled materials can be manufactured from a range of waste sources, such as old clothing, fabric scraps, PET bottles, and many more. This program is critical to the 12th Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations, which advocates for responsible consumption and production. Many other brands and companies around the world employ recycled fibers, which contributes significantly to the segment's revenue growth.

The industrial segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Eco-textiles are becoming increasingly used in industrial applications such as composite material components and automotive applications. Due to rising demand and environmental concerns, researchers are working hard to produce effective and novel materials, particularly in the development and application of natural fiber-reinforced polymers in the vehicle sector. Natural fibers were chosen for use in the building of a car anti-roll bar as a hybrid bio-composite material to determine the best natural fiber that could meet the needs of both customers and the environment. Natural fiber composites have also been demonstrated to be a more environmentally friendly option than glass-reinforced or carbon-reinforced polymer composites.

Emergen Research has segmented the global eco fibers market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Natural Fibers

Regenerate/Manmade Fibers

Recycled Fibers

Organic Fibers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Textile/Apparel

Industrial

Medical Purposes

Household & Furnishing

Others

The report covers brief analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Eco Fibers Market. The prolonged lockdown and disrupted supply chain across coupled with strict restrictions on international trade have a severe impact on the Eco Fibers Market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and changed customer preferences.

