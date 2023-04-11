Closed System Transfer Devices Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Becton and Dickinson Company (BD), ICU Medical,

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing employment about Closed System Drug Transfer Devices (CSTDs) for combating hazardous cytostatic drugs is a significant factor driving market revenue

Closed System Transfer Devices Market Size – USD 970 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.7%, Market Trends – Rising number of strategic partnerships” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTDs) market size is expected to reach USD 5.88 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 19.7%, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing employment of CSTDs for combating hazardous cytostatic drugs is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Various current guidelines, regulations, or recommendations, such as National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) warning on preventing occupational exposures to antineoplastic as well as other hazardous drugs in healthcare settings, have strongly encouraged adoption of CSTD. Closed system transfer devices are becoming progressively more effective, compared to conventional ones, which lowers the danger of chemotherapeutic exposure.

Medical devices known as closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) are created to reduce the possibility of contamination and exposure to dangerous pharmaceuticals while the drugs are being transferred and administered. To shield medical staff and patients from negative effects, they are utilised in healthcare facilities where chemotherapy treatments and other risky medications are handled. CSTDs function by enclosing the environment in which hazardous medications are transferred, preventing the emission of dangerous fumes, spills, or leaks. The user won't need to come into contact with the drug or its vapours throughout the transfer procedure thanks to the closed system approach, which ensures that the medication stays confined within the device.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Closed System Transfer Devices industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company's success.

Key Players Mentioned in the Closed System Transfer Devices Market Research Report:

Becton and Dickinson Company (BD), ICU Medical, EQUASHIELD, B. Braun SE, Baxter, Simplivia, Corvida Medical, Yukon Medical, LLC., CODAN Companies, and Caragen Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 16 March 2022, Simplivia Healthcare Ltd., a significant multinational medical device business, announced that Chemfort, a brand-new closed system transfer device, will soon be available. Chemfort reduces the risk of exposure for healthcare professionals when preparing and administering hazardous drugs. Peer-reviewed articles that support Chemfort demonstrate Toxi-Guard air cleaning technology from Simplivia's efficiency as well as product's user-friendly design.

The membrane-to-membrane systems segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to these systems offering a simple and secure approach for handling hazardous pharmaceuticals and preparing them with little chance of contamination. These systems further enhance their benefits by reducing human and environmental exposure to drug vapor aerosols and spills and physically preventing environmental contaminants from entering the system.

The air cleaning/ filtration devices segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This is owing to simple use of these devices as well as improved technology introduced by primary market participants internationally. For instance, on 2 December, 2021, B. Braun Medical Inc., a reputable manufacturer of closed system transfer devices, announced that OnGuard 2 CSTD is now available in the U.S. This device includes all of the advantages of original OnGuard in addition to upgraded components and user-friendly capabilities. OnGuard 2 is the market leader in CSTD air-cleaning technology and was tested for vapor containment with real hazardous drugs.

Emergen Research has segmented the global closed system transfer devices market based on closing mechanism, type, component, technology, end-use, and region:

Closing Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Luer-Lock Systems

Push-To-Turn Systems

Click-To-Lock Systems

Color-To-Color Alignment Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Membrane-To-Membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

Accessories

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Diaphragm-Based Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Cleaning/ Filtration Devices

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Oncology Centers

Others

