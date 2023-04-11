Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Forecast Report |Global Analysis, Statistics & Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for autonomous cars and rising focus on driver, pedestrian, and vehicle safety are some key factors influencing market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market. Growing demand for vehicle-to-everything can be attributed to rising demand for autonomous cars and vehicles with more advanced safety features, especially in developed economies. Implementation of vehicle-to-everything communication increases drivers’ awareness about the surroundings and aids in facilitating autonomous driving. V2X assists in communicating information such as speed accuracy, brake pedal status, and heading. It also warns autonomous vehicles regarding nearby objects that are not directly visible (non-line-of-sight), which is a crucial feature for vehicle safety and for facilitating better decisions by autonomous cars.

A crucial aspect driving demand for vehicle-to-everything connectivity is the high frequency of traffic accidents. By alerting the driver to a potential risk or object that might not be in the driver's line of sight or visible to other sensors, V2X communication aids in preventing accidents. By giving real-time notifications regarding their whereabouts in relevant circumstances, V2X lowers the risk and vulnerability of drivers, particularly motorcyclists and pedestrians, and increases their safety.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Harman International, Delphi Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., DENSO Corporation, Autotalks Ltd., and STMicroelectronics

Key Highlights of Report

In June 2019, HARMAN International launched the Dual-Mode V2X system, intended for improving automotive safety.

Vehicle-to-infrastructure segment held a significant revenue share in 2020. V2I is capable of lane and congestion management and helps in fuel efficient consumption and reduced emissions. It has been estimated that optimized freeway lane management and signal operations can result in fuel savings to a maximum of 22.0%.

Intelligent traffic systems are immensely benefitted with vehicle-to-everything communication, which helps in improving traffic efficiency. Vehicles optimize their arrival by obtaining traffic light green signal cycle, and even traffic lights adjust on the basis of feedback received from arriving vehicles.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Communication Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic Systems

Passenger Information System

Fleet and Asset Management

Parking Management System

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular V2X

