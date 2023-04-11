Private Hospital Market Size Expected To Reach $5 Trillion By 2027
The Business Research Company’s Private Hospital Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Private Hospital Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s private hospital market forecast, the private hospital market size is expected to reach $5.52 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.02%.
The rising death rate due to chronic diseases is expected to propel the market. North America is expected to hold the largest private hospital industry share. Major players in the private hospital industry include Toulon Hyeres Private Hospital, Deaconesses Croix Saint, Nuffield Health, London Bridge Healthcare, Ramsay Health Care.
Private Hospital Market Segments
1) By Category: Children's Hospital, Multispecialty Hospitals, Acute Care Hospitals, Specialty Hospitals
2) By Capacity: Large (>500 Beds), Medium (100 Beds-500 Beds), Small (100 Beds)
3) By Location: Rural, Urban
A private hospital refers to a for-profit institution that provides treatment and healthcare services that are privately funded and operated by the owner, who is often a company or a single person. The private hospital provide medical and surgical treatment to sick and injured patients.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Private Hospital Market Characteristics
3. Private Hospital Market Trends And Strategies
4. Private Hospital Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Private Hospital Market Size And Growth
……
26. Africa Private Hospital Market
27. Private Hospital Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Private Hospital Market
29. Private Hospital Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
