Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Projected to Hit USD 164.5 billion at a 4.20% CAGR by 2030

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 164.5 Billion with 4.20% CAGR by 2030, Market Analysis by Technology Expert Reviews.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights

According to MRFR analysis, the global CIP market is expected to register a CAGR of ~4.20% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over US$ 164.5 Billion by 2030.

The "Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market" refers to the technologies and practices used to protect vital infrastructure systems, such as energy, water, transportation, and communication systems, from cyber and physical threats. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the CIP market, as it has increased the need for secure and reliable infrastructure systems to support remote work, online learning, and telemedicine. The pandemic has also highlighted the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure systems and the need for enhanced protection measures.
The CIP market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital technologies in infrastructure systems, rising cyber threats, and increasing government investments in CIP measures.

According to a report by Markets and Markets, the global CIP market size is expected to grow from $133.3 billion in 2021 to $157.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the CIP market, due to the presence of major market players and a high level of investment in CIP measures by the government. Europe is also expected to see significant growth in the CIP market, driven by increasing awareness of cyber threats and rising investment in CIP measures.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the CIP market, due to the increasing adoption of digital technologies in infrastructure systems and rising cyber threats. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also expected to see significant growth in the CIP market, driven by increasing investment in infrastructure development and security measures.

Key players

• Some of the top key market players are
• BAE Systems (U.K.),
• Symantec Corporation (US),
• General Dynamics Corporation (US),
• McAfee Inc. (U.S.),
• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.),
• Thales Group (France),
• IBM Corporation (U.S.),
• Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
• Robert Bosch (Germany),
• Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)
• Axis Communications AB (U.S.)

Market Segmentation

The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection market has been segmented into based on technology, service and vertical.
Based on Technology: Cyber Security and Physical Security
Based on Service: Consulting, Managed, Risk Management, Maintenance & Support
Based on Vertical: Transportation Services, Energy & Power

