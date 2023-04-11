Terminal Tractor Market worth USD 2,389.2 million by 2031, driven by increasing demand for efficient transportation

Terminal Tractors Market size was USD 1,621.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,389.2 million in 2031, growing at a rate of 3.8%
A terminal tractor is a vehicle used to move trailers around a terminal, yard, or warehouse. Terminal tractors are designed to move trailers with ease and are equipped with various features to make the job easier, such as a fifth wheel to connect to trailers, a lifting deck to load and unload trailers, and a variety of other features. Terminal tractors are an essential part of any operation that needs to move trailers around, and they can be found in a variety of sizes and configurations to suit any need.
Market Trends
The key trends in Terminal Tractor technology are more automation and integration with other systems. This includes features such as automatic loading and unloading, GPS tracking, and automated routing.
There is also a trend towards electric vehicles, which offer a number of advantages over traditional diesel-powered models.
Market Drivers
The key drivers of the Terminal Tractor market are expected to be the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions, the need for better connectivity and coordination between different modes of transportation, and the need for improved safety and security.
In addition, the introduction of a range of exclusive features in terminal tractors will augment terminal tractors market growth. Low fuel expenses and adequate power supply have made terminal; tractors a preferred choice among a number of different sectors. Moreover, port automation has enhanced the importance of these tractors even more. The fact that these tractors can automatically gather, store, and load containers has resulted in better and enhanced productivity.
Besides, rising demand from e-commerce and logistics industries will augment the terminal tractors market growth during the forecast period. To compete in the market, prominent e-commerce companies are looking to store big numbers of products in their warehouses and are working on improving order accuracy, same-day or same-hour delivery, and free returns. Additionally, e-commerce businesses are continually looking for low-cost strategies to speed up deliveries and manage large volumes. Hence, increased e-commerce sales will necessitate the use of more terminal tractors for loading and unloading goods in order to reduce turnaround time at distribution sites. This would, consequently, drive the demand for terminal tractors market during the forecast period.
Market Segments:
By Propulsion Type
• Diesel
• Electric
• Others
By Application
• Material Handling
• Logistics & Distribution
• Others
By Drive
• 4*2
• 4*4
• 6*4
By End-user
• Marine
• Airports
• Retail
• Others
By Type
• Manual
• Automated
By Tonnage
• Less than 50 tons
• 50-100 tons
• More than 100 tons
Major Players in the Terminal Tractors Market
The Terminal Tractor Market includes players such as Autocar LLC, BYD Motors Inc., Cargotec (Kalmar), KonecranesOyj, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., MAFI Transport System GmbH, MOL Transport Solutions (MOL CY NV), Orange EV, REV Group Inc. (Capacity Trucks), SANY, SHACMAN, SINOTRUK, Terberg Special Vehicles, and TICO Tractors.
